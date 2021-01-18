2020 Year in Review and Awards Eligibility
In 2020, Escape Pod published 21 original science fiction stories and 32 reprint stories. We also published a print anthology with 9 original stories, and 6 reprints.
If you are nominating and/or voting for these awards, please consider our original publications for the Short Story category of the Hugo and Nebula Awards, among others. The full list is below!
Escape Pod is eligible for the Best Semiprozine Hugo Award. 2019 staff include Co-Editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, Assistant Editor Benjamin C. Kinney, and Audio Producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks.
Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya are also eligible for the Best Editor (Short Form) Hugo Award. (Please nominate them together.)
A list of current Escape Pod staff is available here, including our Guest Hosts, Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart. We are very proud of our crew and the work we’ve done, especially during this trying year, and we thank you for joining us in this orbit around the sun.
— Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya
Original Short Stories
Escape Pod 716: Physics by the Numbers by Stephen Granade
Escape Pod 717: Listening by Bob DeRosa
Escape Pod 718: How the Emperor of All Space and Every World Awoke to the True Nature of Reality and Why it Didn’t Matter by P.H. Lee
Escape Pod 719: A Hench Helps Her Villain, No Matter What by Izzy Wasserstein
Escape Pod 720: Child and Orb by James Dunham
Escape Pod 721: Hustle by Derrick Boden
Escape Pod 722: His Stainless-Steel Heart by Jeff Reynolds
Escape Pod 723: How Did it Feel to be Eaten? by Amit Gupta
Escape Pod 724: The Season of the Storm by Jonathan Edelstein
Escape Pod 725: Falling Through by Steen Comer
Escape Pod 748: Flash Fiction Contest Winners 2020 by Drew Czernik, Rajiv Moté, Carol Scheina and Hannah Whiteoak
Escape Pod 749: Key Component by T.R. Siebert
Escape Pod 750: The Anatomy of Miracles by Filip Hajdar Drnovšek Zorko
Escape Pod 751: More Than Simple Steel by Aimee Ogden
Escape Pod 754: Where They Keep Their Promises by B. Pladek
Escape Pod 755: Consolidation by Langley Hyde
Escape Pod 756: In-Body by Vincent H. O’Neil
Escape Pod 765: Tru Luv by Sarah Pinsker
From the print anthology:
City of Refuge by Maurice Broaddus
The Machine That Would Rewild Humanity by Tobias Buckell
A Consideration of Trees by Beth Cato
Lions and Tigers and Girlfriends by Tina Connolly
Tiger Lawyer Gets It Right by Sarah Gailey
Report of Dr. Hollowmas on the Incident at Jackrabbit Five by T. Kingfisher
Fourth Nail by Mur Lafferty
A Princess of Nigh-Space by Tim Pratt
Spaceship October by Greg van Eekhout
Reprint Short Stories (first published in 2020)
Deepster Punks by Maria Haskins
Reprint Short Stories (first published in 2019 or earlier)
More Tomorrow by Premee Mohammed
Marley and Marley by J.R. Dawson
A Box, a Pocket, a Spaceman by E. Catherine Tobler
And Never Mind the Watching Ones by Keffy Kehrli
Cost of Wonder by Leah Cypess
Gaze of Robot, Gaze of Bird by Eric Schwitzgebel
When We Were Patched by Deji Bryce Olukotun
For Whatever We Lose by Jennifer R. Donohue
At Her Fingertips by Jason Kimble
Relative Fortune by Brian K. Lowe
Murmuration by E. Catherine Tobler
Chasing The Start by Evan Marcroft
The Sun From Both Sides by R.S.A. Garcia
Jolene by Fiona Moore
Give the Family My Love by A.T. Greenblatt
No Spaceship Go by Annie Bellet
In the Absence of Instructions to the Contrary by Frank Wu
From the print anthology:
Citizens of Elsewhen by Kameron Hurley
An Advanced Reader’s Picture Book of Comparative Cognition by Ken Liu
Alien Animal Encounters by John Scalzi
Jaiden’s Weaver by Mary Robinette Kowal
Clockwork Fagin by Cory Doctorow
Give me Cornbread or Give me Death by NK Jemisin
Flashback Fridays – Hosted by Alasdair Stuart
Bar by Khaalidah Muhammad-Ali
Techno Rat by Brad Hafford
To the Knife-Cold Stars by Merc Fenn Wolfmoor
Nightmare Lights of Mars by Brian Trent
Women of Our Occupation by Kameron Hurley
Repo by Aaron Gallagher
Them Ships by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Evening, the Morning and the Night by Octavia Butler
Immersion by Aliette de Bodard
The ’76 Goldwater Dime by John Medaille