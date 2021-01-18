2020 Year in Review and Awards Eligibility

In 2020, Escape Pod published 21 original science fiction stories and 32 reprint stories. We also published a print anthology with 9 original stories, and 6 reprints.

If you are nominating and/or voting for these awards, please consider our original publications for the Short Story category of the Hugo and Nebula Awards, among others. The full list is below!

Escape Pod is eligible for the Best Semiprozine Hugo Award. 2019 staff include Co-Editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, Assistant Editor Benjamin C. Kinney, and Audio Producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks.

Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya are also eligible for the Best Editor (Short Form) Hugo Award. (Please nominate them together.)

A list of current Escape Pod staff is available here, including our Guest Hosts, Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart. We are very proud of our crew and the work we’ve done, especially during this trying year, and we thank you for joining us in this orbit around the sun.

— Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya

Original Short Stories

Escape Pod 716: Physics by the Numbers by Stephen Granade

Escape Pod 717: Listening by Bob DeRosa

Escape Pod 719: A Hench Helps Her Villain, No Matter What by Izzy Wasserstein

Escape Pod 720: Child and Orb by James Dunham

Escape Pod 721: Hustle by Derrick Boden

Escape Pod 722: His Stainless-Steel Heart by Jeff Reynolds

Escape Pod 723: How Did it Feel to be Eaten? by Amit Gupta

Escape Pod 724: The Season of the Storm by Jonathan Edelstein

Escape Pod 725: Falling Through by Steen Comer

Escape Pod 748: Flash Fiction Contest Winners 2020 by Drew Czernik, Rajiv Moté, Carol Scheina and Hannah Whiteoak

Escape Pod 749: Key Component by T.R. Siebert

Escape Pod 750: The Anatomy of Miracles by Filip Hajdar Drnovšek Zorko

Escape Pod 751: More Than Simple Steel by Aimee Ogden

Escape Pod 754: Where They Keep Their Promises by B. Pladek

Escape Pod 755: Consolidation by Langley Hyde

Escape Pod 756: In-Body by Vincent H. O’Neil

Escape Pod 765: Tru Luv by Sarah Pinsker

From the print anthology:

City of Refuge by Maurice Broaddus

The Machine That Would Rewild Humanity by Tobias Buckell

A Consideration of Trees by Beth Cato

Lions and Tigers and Girlfriends by Tina Connolly

Tiger Lawyer Gets It Right by Sarah Gailey

Report of Dr. Hollowmas on the Incident at Jackrabbit Five by T. Kingfisher

Fourth Nail by Mur Lafferty

A Princess of Nigh-Space by Tim Pratt

Spaceship October by Greg van Eekhout

Reprint Short Stories (first published in 2020)

Deepster Punks by Maria Haskins

Reprint Short Stories (first published in 2019 or earlier)

More Tomorrow by Premee Mohammed

Marley and Marley by J.R. Dawson

A Box, a Pocket, a Spaceman by E. Catherine Tobler

And Never Mind the Watching Ones by Keffy Kehrli

Cost of Wonder by Leah Cypess

Gaze of Robot, Gaze of Bird by Eric Schwitzgebel

When We Were Patched by Deji Bryce Olukotun

For Whatever We Lose by Jennifer R. Donohue

At Her Fingertips by Jason Kimble

Relative Fortune by Brian K. Lowe

Murmuration by E. Catherine Tobler

Chasing The Start by Evan Marcroft

The Sun From Both Sides by R.S.A. Garcia

Jolene by Fiona Moore

Give the Family My Love by A.T. Greenblatt

No Spaceship Go by Annie Bellet

In the Absence of Instructions to the Contrary by Frank Wu

From the print anthology:

Citizens of Elsewhen by Kameron Hurley

An Advanced Reader’s Picture Book of Comparative Cognition by Ken Liu

Alien Animal Encounters by John Scalzi

Jaiden’s Weaver by Mary Robinette Kowal

Clockwork Fagin by Cory Doctorow

Give me Cornbread or Give me Death by NK Jemisin

Flashback Fridays – Hosted by Alasdair Stuart

Bar by Khaalidah Muhammad-Ali

Techno Rat by Brad Hafford

To the Knife-Cold Stars by Merc Fenn Wolfmoor

Nightmare Lights of Mars by Brian Trent

Women of Our Occupation by Kameron Hurley

Repo by Aaron Gallagher

Them Ships by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Evening, the Morning and the Night by Octavia Butler

Immersion by Aliette de Bodard

The ’76 Goldwater Dime by John Medaille