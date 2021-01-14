Escape Pod 767: Shadowboxer (Flashback Friday)
Shadowboxer (Excerpt)
By Paul Di Filippo
Generally speaking, I need only three minutes of concentrated attention to kill someone by staring at them. If I’m feeling under the weather, or my mind is preoccupied with other matters–you know how your mind can obsess about trivial things sometimes–it might take five minutes for my power to have its effect. On the other hand, if I focus intensely on my victim I can get the job done in as little as ninety seconds.
…Now the nation is at war. Or so we’re told. I guess that changes everything. A person like me becomes much more important.
About the Author
Paul Di Filippo
Paul Di Filippo is an American science fiction writer. He is a regular reviewer for print magazines Asimov’s Science Fiction, The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction, Science Fiction Eye, The New York Review of Science Fiction, Interzone, and Nova Express, as well as online at Science Fiction Weekly. He is a member of the Turkey City Writer’s Workshop. Along with Michael Bishop, Di Filippo has published a series of novels under the pseudonym Philip Lawson.
Antonio Urias writes that Di Filippo’s writing has a “tradition of the bizarre and the weird.”
About the Narrator
Scott Fletcher
Scott Fletcher was the announcer voice of Tips from the Top Floor and producer of Podcheck Review.