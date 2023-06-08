Escape Pod 892: Rogue Farm (Flashback Friday)

Rogue Farm (Excerpt)

By Charles Stross

“Buggerit, I don’t have time for this,” Joe muttered. The stable waiting for the small herd of cloned spidercows cluttering up the north paddock was still knee-deep in manure, and the tractor seat wasn’t getting any warmer while he shivered out here waiting for Maddie to come and sort this thing out. It wasn’t a big herd, but it was as big as his land and his labour could manage – the big biofabricator in the shed could assemble mammalian livestock faster than he could feed them up and sell them with an honest HAND-RAISED NOT VAT-GROWN label.

“What do you want with us?” he yelled up at the gently buzzing farm.

“Brains, fresh brains for baby Jesus,” crooned the farm in a warm contralto, startling Joe half out of his skin. “Buy my brains!” Half a dozen disturbing cauliflower shapes poked suggestively out of the farms’ back then retracted again, coyly.

“Don’t want no brains around here,” Joe said stubbornly, his fingers whitening on the stock of the shotgun. “Don’t want your kind round here, neither. Go away.”

Host Commentary

By Mur Lafferty

Settle back, children, as I tell you about the time when there were no big podcast conventions, there was only Balticon. Many early adopter podcasters like Tee Morris, Paul Fischer, JR Blackwell and Jadzia Axelrod, lived somewhat close to the Baltimore area, and there were many of us willing to come a bit farther for some podcaster camaraderie back when few people had even heard of the term. Roughly speaking, Balticons 40-45 were a great deal of fun for the east coast nerd podcasters (and podcast fan).

Full cast audio isn’t something we usually do at Escape Pod. It’s expensive and a pain to produce, and sometimes we have enough problems finding one narrator for a story. But when you have an in-person gathering of many podcasters, fans, and a science fiction author like Charlie Stross, it can come together a bit easier.

So settle back on the porch and let Gramma Mur take you back to Memorial Day weekend, back in aught nine. It’s story time.

Charlie Stross is a futurist whose intellect frankly intimidates me. And I love his stories that show that, even with vastly advanced technology, there will still be people who have to do the grunt work, and they have stories to tell as well.

Another reason I chose this story is that Charlie Stross writes stories that, if you just read the plot description, you’d think it was too weird to pull off. But when Charlie writes it, you find yourself nodding and thinking, “Right, ok, let’s hear a story about a Rogue Farm. Why not?”