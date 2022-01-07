2021 Year in Review and 2022 Awards Eligibility
While it seems odd since we just got done with the 2021 Hugo Awards (congrats to FIYAH, winner of the Best Semiprozine Hugo!), it is indeed already time for the 2022 Award Season. Both Nebula and Hugo Award nominations are open!
In 2021, Escape Pod published 17 original science fiction stories and 28 reprint stories.
If you are nominating and/or voting for these awards, please consider our original publications for the Short Story category of the Hugo and Nebula Awards, among others. The full list is below!
Escape Pod itself is eligible for the Best Semiprozine Hugo Award. 2021 staff include Co-Editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, Guest Editor Brent Lambert, Assistant Editors Benjamin C. Kinney and Premee Mohamed, Audio Producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks, and hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart.
Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya are also eligible for the Best Editor (Short Form) Hugo Award. (Please nominate them together.)
A list of current Escape Pod staff is available here. We are very proud of our crew and the work we’ve done, especially during this trying year, and we thank you for joining us in this orbit around the sun.
Original 2021 Stories
- Escape Pod 766: The Unrepentant by Derrick Boden
- Escape Pod 768: Balancing the Equation by Justin C. Key
- Escape Pod 769: Deal by Eris Young
- Escape Pod 777: The Dame With the Earth at Her Back by Sarah Pauling
- Escape Pod 778: The Machine is Experiencing Uncertainty by Merc Fenn Wolfmoor
- Escape Pod 782: Electronic Ghosts by Innocent Chizaram Ilo
- Escape Pod 785: Death, the Universe, and Everything by Sherin Nicole
- Escape Pod 786: The Steel Magnolia Metaphor by Jennifer Lee Rossman
- Escape Pod 787: Ascend, Exalt, Love, Propagate, Rise! by Sarah Kumari
- Escape Pod 794: Episode 4: The Deflection of Probability by Premee Mohamed
Escape Pod 796: One Hundred Seconds to Midnight by Lauren Ring
- Escape Pod 806: Bright Lights Flying Beneath the Ocean by Anjali Patel
- Escape Pod 808: Win Again by Lina Munroe
- Escape Pod 814: Oddments, Pasha’s Autodiary of 07 MAR 2032 by Christopher Noessel
- Escape Pod 815: Mathematical Revelations by Helen De Cruz
- Escape Pod 816: Merely Players by Erik Grove
- Escape Pod 817: A Dragon in Two Parts by Kiya Nicoll
Reprint 2021 Stories
- Escape Pod 770: The First Trebuchet on Mars by Marie Vibbert
- Escape Pod 772-774: A Wild Patience by Gwynne Garfinkle
- Escape Pod 776: Tloque Nahuaque by Nelly Geraldine García-Rosas, translated by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Escape Pod 780-781: Seed Vault by Marika Bailey
- Escape Pod 784: Annotated Setlist of the Mikaela Cole Jazz Quintet by Catherine George
- Escape Pod 790: AirBody by Sameem Siddiqui
- Escape Pod 791: Rights and Wrongs by Brian K.Lowe
- Escape Pod 792-793: A Little Bit of Kali by Yudhanjaya Wijeratne & R.R. Virdi
- Escape Pod 798-799: No Strangers Anymore by Ian Creasey
- Escape Pod 801: Hard Mother, Spider Mother, Soft Mother by Hal Y. Zhang
- Escape Pod 802: Sentient Being Blues by Christopher Mark Rose
- Escape Pod 804: Delete Your First Memory for Free by Kel Coleman
- Escape Pod 805: Open 27 Hours by L.P. Kindred
- Escape Pod 807: T ME by Alex Jennings
- Escape Pod 809: Heard, Half-Heard, in the Stillness by Iona Datt Sharma
- Escape Pod 810-812: The First Doom by DaVaun Sanders