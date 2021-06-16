2021 Hugo Voter Packet

Here’s where you can find our offering for the Hugo packet in one convenient download, or check it out episode by episode. The zip file includes all three ebook formats, the PDF in A4, and MP3s (335 MB).

Only members of DisCon III are eligible to vote on the 2021 Hugo Awards. You can check your membership status, or become a voting member, at the 2021 DisCon III registration page.

Voter Packet Episodes

Special thanks to Matt Dovey and Jen Albert for their invaluable assistance preparing the voter packet!