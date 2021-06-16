2021 Hugo Voter Packet
Here’s where you can find our offering for the Hugo packet in one convenient download, or check it out episode by episode. The zip file includes all three ebook formats, the PDF in A4, and MP3s (335 MB).
Only members of DisCon III are eligible to vote on the 2021 Hugo Awards. You can check your membership status, or become a voting member, at the 2021 DisCon III registration page.
Voter Packet Episodes
- Escape Pod 714: “Marley and Marley” by J. R. Dawson, narrated by S. Kay Nash, hosted by Mur Lafferty, produced by Summer Brooks. Originally published in The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction, Nov/Dec 2017.
- Escape Pod 719: “A Hench Helps Her Villain, No Matter What” by Izzy Wasserstein, narrated by Sandra Espinoza, hosted by Tina Connolly, produced by Adam Pracht. An Escape Pod original published February 13, 2020.
- Escape Pod 725: “Falling Through” by Steen Comer, narrated by Roderick Aust. hosted by Mur Lafferty, produced by Summer Brooks. An Escape Pod original published March 26, 2020.
- Escape Pod 735: “Boris’ Bar (Summer Flashback), by Khaalidah Muhammad-Ali, narrated by Kaitie Radel, hosted by Alasdair Stuart, produced by Adam Pracht and Mat Weller. An Escape Pod original published June 4, 2020.
- Escape Pod 764: “In the Absence of Instructions to the Contrary” by Frank Wu, narrated by Roderick Aust, hosted by Mur Lafferty, Audio Producer : Summer Brooks. This story originally appeared in Analog Magazine in November 2016. It won the AnLab Award for short story.
- Escape Pod 765: “Tru Luv” by Sarah Pinsker, Mur Lafferty, hosted by S.B. Divya, produced by Adam Pracht. An Escape Pod original published December 31, 2020.
Special thanks to Matt Dovey and Jen Albert for their invaluable assistance preparing the voter packet!