Escape Pod is an IGNYTE AWARD Finalist!

more good news last week: Escape Pod is a finalist for the Ignyte Award for Best Fiction Podcast! We were still reeling from the news of being finalists for the Best Semiprozine Hugo (alongside our sibling podcast Podcastle!) and the Best Short Form Editor(s) Hugo when we gotgood news last week:

The Ignyte Awards are awarded at FiyahCon and “seek to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the current and future landscapes of science fiction, fantasy, and horror by recognizing incredible feats in storytelling and outstanding efforts toward inclusivity of the genre.”

Working to be a more inclusive magazine at all levels is something we’ve been actively working on for the past several years, and we’re so very honored that our work has been noticed.

The work towards the goal of supporting underrepresented voices in genre work doesn’t end with this nomination, but it is an amazing milestone to mark our journey! Thanks to all who nominated us, and congrats to all of the Ignyte Award Finalists!