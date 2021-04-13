Hugo Award News: A Double Nomination!

We are thrilled to announce that Escape Pod is again a finalist for the Hugo Award for Best Semiprozine, and for the first time, Mur & Divya are finalists for Best Editor, Short Form. Our excellent team’s work has led up to this recognition, and we’re so grateful to those who nominated us. We would be nothing without our audience, our authors who trust us to bring their stories to the world, and our narrators who help us get the stories there.

In extra special news, Escape Pod co-host and owner of Escape Artists, Alasdair Stuart, and COO Marguerite Kenner, and nominated in multiple categories for their work, our fire-breathing siblings over at PodCastle will join us on the ballot for Best Semiprozine, and alumni Sarah Gailey and Darcie Little Badger are finalists for their fiction. We are so proud and happy for them.

You can find a full list of this year’s finalists here. Congratulations to all of them!

Thank you from the bottoms of our heart for your support!