Escape Pod: The Science Fiction Anthology
Escape Pod’s first ever anthology is available now!
Celebrating 15 years of weekly science ficton, this anthology collects stories from 15 of the many excellent authors who have graced our podcast with their words. It’s a great way to celebrate your long-standing fandom, or to introduce someone new to what Escape Pod is all about.
The anthology includes original stories and audience favorites from:
- Maurice Broaddus
- Tobias Buckell
- Beth Cato
- Tina Connolly
- Cory Doctorow
- Greg Van Eekhout
- Sarah Gailey
- Kameron Hurley
- N. K. Jemisin
- Mary Robinette Kowal
- Mur Lafferty
- Ken Liu
- Tim Pratt
- John Scalzi
- Ursula Vernon
9781789095012 | October 20, 2020 (UK) November 24, 2020 (US) | Paperback | £8.99/$14.95 | 368pp