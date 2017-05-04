Editorial Changes At The Pod

It’s with mixed emotions that we announce our news: Divya Breed and Mur Lafferty are the new co-editors of Escape Pod. Our beloved Norm Sherman has stepped down from the big chair due to a variety of personal reasons. Benjamin C. Kinney has taken the role of assistant editor.

Norm has been a force of nature at the Pod, steering it with a sure and steady hand. Everyone here at Escape Pod and elsewhere in the Escape Artists family is deeply grateful for his hard work, and sends him all their best.

Mur and Divya look forward to bringing you the best, thought-provoking, and fun science fiction they can find. You can reach us at the new alias for Escape Pod editorial queries: ansible@escapeartists.net.