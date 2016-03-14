Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest 2016

EP525: Among the Living
March 14, 2016
Thirteen districts rebelled against the country that fed them, loved them, protected them. Brother turned on brother until nothing remained. And then came the peace, hard fought, sorely won. A people rose up from the ashes and a new era was born. But freedom has a cost. When the traitors were defeated, we swore as a nation we would never know this treason again.
And so it was decreed, that each year, the various districts of Escape Artists would offer up in tribute, 500 word stories to fight to the death in a pageant of honor, courage and sacrifice. The three champions, bathed in riches, would serve as a reminder of our generosity and our forgiveness. This is how we remember our past. This is how we safeguard our future. We are in the finals. Stories are published on a members-only section of the forums, so come join and participate today.
The culling has begun! Stories are being released every couple days in groups of 11 or 12. You may choose up to three from each group to move on to the next round.
UPDATE: First round voting has concluded, but you can still read all of the stories HERE
stay tuned, the second round of voting will follow soon!
Hello. So I am trying to read the 11th and 12th wave of stories in the flash fiction contest but the link is unresponsive.. Any suggestions?
Thanks
We were waiting for those rounds to become active to link them. They should now function for you. Thanks!