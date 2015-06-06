EP495: Aficionado
by David Brin
read by Joe Scalora
- This story is a chapter from the author’s latest book, Existence.
- Discuss on our forums.
- For a list of all Escape Pod stories, authors and narrators, visit our sortable Wikipedia page
about the author…
David Brin is a scientist, best-selling author and tech-futurist. His novels include Earth, The Postman (filmed in 1997) and Hugo Award winners Startide Rising and The Uplift War. A leading commentator and speaker on modern trends, his nonfiction book The Transparent Society won the Freedom of Speech Award of the American Library Association. Brin’s newest novel EXISTENCE explores the ultimate question: billions of planets are ripe for life. So where is Everybody? David’s main thread: how will we shape the days and years ahead — and how will tomorrow shape us? – See more at: http://www.davidbrin.com/about.html
about the narrator…
Story text is available at the author’s website here: http://www.davidbrin.com/
That was a lot of fun. Now I’m hungry for seafood.
i really enjoyed this story. Surprising yet perfectly constructed elements.