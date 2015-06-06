»

EP495: Aficionado

EP45: Aficionado [ 39:10 ] Play Now | Play in Popup | Download

by David Brin
read by Joe Scalora

author David Brin

David Brin is a scientist, best-selling author and tech-futurist. His novels include Earth, The Postman (filmed in 1997) and Hugo Award winners Startide Rising and The Uplift War. A leading commentator and speaker on modern trends, his nonfiction book The Transparent Society won the Freedom of Speech Award of the American Library Association. Brin's newest novel EXISTENCE explores the ultimate question: billions of planets are ripe for life. So where is Everybody? David's main thread: how will we shape the days and years ahead — and how will tomorrow shape us?

narrator Joe Scalora

Joe Scalora is the senior marketing manager of Del Rey Books, the science fiction and fantasy imprint of Random House. When he's not working or attending conventions, he lends his voice to audiobooks (The Shakespeare's Star Wars series), podcasts (Pseudopod, The Drabblecast, PodCastle, HP Lovecraft Literary Podcast), and selling cars. He lives with his family in New Jersey.
selling cars. He lives with his family in New Jersey.

Story text is available at the author’s website here:  http://www.davidbrin.com/aficionado.html

Comments (2)

  1. Dave says:
    June 16, 2015 at 1:49 pm

    That was a lot of fun. Now I’m hungry for seafood.

  2. Jamie says:
    June 18, 2015 at 4:38 am

    i really enjoyed this story. Surprising yet perfectly constructed elements.