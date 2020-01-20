2019 Year in Review and Award Eligibility

In 2019, Escape Pod published 18 original science fiction stories and 30 reprint stories. If you are nominating and/or voting for these awards, please consider our original publications for the Short Story category of the Hugo and Nebula Awards, among others. The full list is below!

Escape Pod is eligible for the Best Semiprozine Hugo Award. 2018 staff include Co-Editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, Assistant Editor Benjamin C. Kinney, and Audio Producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks.

Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya are also eligible for the Best Editor (Short Form) Hugo Award. (Please nominate both on same ballot.)

A full list of current Escape Pod staff is available here, including our Guest Hosts, Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart. We are very proud of our crew and the work we’ve done, and we thank you for joining us in this orbit around the sun.

— Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya

Original Short Stories

Another Day in the Desert by Mame Bougouma Diene

The Day Girl by Rivqa Rafael

This Wine-Dark Feeling That Isn’t The Blues by José Pablo Iriarte

ARTEMIS RISING: Octonet by Keyan Bowes

ARTEMIS RISING: She Knits the Universe a Pink Angora Sweater by Bo Balder

Ulissa by Craig DeLancey

That She Might Fly by Mary Anne Mohanraj

Flash Crash by Louis Evans

Four of Seven by Samantha Mills

Spectrum of Acceptance by Nyla Bright

Hunting the Mighty Space Whale by Miranda Ciccone

The Homunculi’s Guide to Resurrecting Your Loved One From Their Electronic Ghosts by Kara Lee

The Last Stellar Death Metal Opera by Elly Bangs

Inheritance by Elise Stephens

Failsafe by Tim Chawaga

Into the Paddock by Nathan Susnik

Requiem Without Sound by Izzy Wasserstein

Carols on Callisto by Deborah L. Davitt

Reprint Short Stories (first published in 2018 or earlier)

A Fine Night for Tea and Bludgeoning by Beth Cato

Some Remarks on the Reproductive Strategy of the Common Octopus by Bogi Takács

The Best We Can by Carrie Vaughn

The Harmonic Resonance of Ejiro Anaborhi by Wole Talabi

ARTEMIS RISING: The Scent of Lions by Tara Campbell

ARTEMIS RISING: Optimizing the Verified Good by Effie Seiberg

And Yet by A.T. Greenblatt

Man of Straw by Russell Nichols

Blonde by Priya Sharma

An Ever-Expanding Flash of Light by Timothy Mudie

A Barrow for the Living by Alison Wilgus

Origami Angels by Derek Lubangakene

A Vocabulary of Remorse by Dantzel Cherry

A Most Elegant Solution by M. Darusha Wehm

Lab B-15 by Nick Wolven

The Great Scientist Rivalry on Planet Sourdough by Beth Goder

Points of Origin by Marissa Lingen

Martian Chronicles by Cory Doctorow

Light and Death on the Indian Battle Station by Keyan Bowes

Rule of Three by Lawrence M. Schoen

In A Wide Sky, Hidden by William Ledbetter

When Robot and Crow Saved East St. Louis by Annalee Newitz

Flashback Fridays – Hosted by Alasdair Stuart

The Man Who Lost the Sea by Theodore Sturgeon

Craphound by Cory Doctorow

Valedictorian by N.K. Jemisin; Guest Host Marguerite Kenner

Sinner, Baker, Fabulist, Priest by Eugie Foster; Guest Hosts Matthew Foster & Alex Hofelich

Real Artists by Ken Liu

The Things by Peter Watts

This Is As I Wish To Be Restored by Christie Yant

A Stretch of Highway Two Lanes Wide by Sarah Pinsker