Artemis Rising: A Hiatus

For the past 5 years, September has been the month where we open to Artemis Rising submissions. In case you have been eagerly anticipating this, or Artemis Rising 6 in 2020, we have some news:

http://escapeartists.net/2019/07/21/artemis-rising-hiatus/

All of Escape Artists is taking a hiatus to think about how best to move forward with this project in a way that serves our listeners, authors, and staff in the best way we can. Please read the full details in the post above!