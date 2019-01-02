2018 Year in Review and Awards Eligibility

In 2018, Escape Pod published a number of original and reprint science fiction stories. If you are nominating and/or voting for these awards, please consider our original publications for the Short Story category of the Hugo and Nebula Awards, among others. The full list is below!

Escape Pod is eligible for the Best Semiprozine Hugo Award. 2018 staff include Co-Editors Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya, Assistant Editor Benjamin C. Kinney, and Audio Producers Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks.

Mur Lafferty and S.B. Divya are also eligible for the Best Editor (Short Form) Hugo Award. (Please nominate both on same ballot.)

A full list of current Escape Pod staff is available here, including our Guest Editors for Artemis Rising 4, S. Kay Nash and Laura Pearlman, and our Guest Hosts, Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart. We are very proud of our crew and the work we’ve done, and we thank you for joining us in this orbit around the sun.

— Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya

Original Short Stories

Wasps Make Honey (3500 words) by Penelope Evans

Sweetness at the End (2600 words) by Jenny Rae Rappaport

The Sixes, The Wisdom, and the Wasp (5500 words) by E.J. Delaney

A Cure for Homesickness (5970 words) by S. L. Scott

All Profound and Logical Minds (5900 words) by Bennett North

A Study in Symmetry, or the Chance Encounter of an Android and a Painter (4300 words) by Jamie Lackey

Promise (5400 words) by Christi Nogle

Assistance (5500 words) by Kathryn DeFazio

Surveillance Fatigue (2200 words) by Jennifer R. Donahue

Humans Die, Stars Fade (3700 words) by Charles Payseur

After Midnight at the Zap Stop (5200 words) by Matthew Claxton

Me, Meg, and The Thing (6000 words) by Gian-Paul Bergeron

Toastmaster (500 words) by Kurt Pankau

Dollhouse (500 words) by Karen Osborne

Kaiju Outside Hope (500 words) by Maria Haskins

So Sorry You’re Going Extinct! (470 words) by Paul R Hardy

Subtle Ways Each Time (2100 words) by Y.M. Pang

Loyalty Test (2500 words) by Andrew Gudgel

Beatrix Released (6000 words) by Shaenon Garrity

Hoping for Red (3800 words) by Adam Knight

Reprint Short Stories (first published in 2018)

Heart of Ash, Heart of Steam (3500 words) by Malon Edwards – first published in Steampunk Universe, Jan 2, 2018

Mother Tongues (3700 words) by S. Qiouyu Li – first published in Asimov’s, January 2018

Reprint Short Stories (first published in 2017 or earlier)

When We Fall (5200 words) by Kameron Hurley

Cat Pictures, Please (3400 words) by Naomi Kritzer

Sparg (2000 words) by Brian Trent

Lonely Robot On A Rocket Ship In Space (4300 words) by A. Merc Rustad

My Generations Shall Praise (5500 words) by Samantha Henderson

Anna and Marisol in Time and Space (7200 words) by Tim Pratt

Fandom for Robots (3600 words) by Vina Jie-Min Prasad

Fire Rode the Cold Wind (4400 words) by Aimee Ogden

The Endangered Camp (4000 words) by Ann Leckie

An Advanced Reader’s Picture Book of Comparative Cognition (46oo words) by Ken Liu

Lucky Shot (13400 words) by Gerri Leen

At the Village Vanguard (Ruminations on Blacktopia) (4800 words) by Maurice Broaddus

Paradise Regained (5900 words) by Edward Lerner

Oracle (3600 words) by Dominica Phetteplace

The Revolution, Brought to You by Nike (9900 words) by Andrea Phillips

A Handful of Dal (1500 words) by Naru Sundar

Some Things I Probably Should Have Mentioned Earlier (1700 words) by Laura Pearlman

And Then There Were (N-One) (19350 words) by Sarah Pinsker

The Big So-So (5200 words) by Erika Satifka

Caesura (3700 words) by Hayley Stone

Flashback Fridays

Herd Mentality By Jay Caselberg

Midnight Blue By Will McIntosh

On a Clear Day You can See All the Way to Conspiracy By Desmond Warzel

Ulla By Daniel Schwabauer

Disarm By Vylar Kaftan

Imma Gonna Finish You Off by Marina J. Lostetter

Impossible Dreams By Tim Pratt

Into the Breach By Malon Edwards