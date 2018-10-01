Holiday Special Submissions Call: Now open!

Escape Pod is looking for a holiday-themed story to run at the end of the year. We are accepting reprints and originals for this limited submissions call, which will run from Oct 1 – Oct 15, 2018.

Stories should follow our general guidelines for subject matter, anonymization, and word count. They should also incorporate a holiday that could take place in November or December by an Earth-based Gregorian calendar (holidays that move around based on other calendars are okay if they might fall during this time period).

If you have a story in our general submissions that you would like considered for the special call, let us know by email to ansible@escapeartists.net, otherwise, please use the Submittable portal below for our Holiday Special.