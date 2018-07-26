Escape Pod 638: Ulla (Flashback Friday)

Ulla originally appeared on Escape Pod Episode 083 on Dec. 7, 2006.

Contains violence, chemical warfare, and heavy moral themes.

Show Notes

Scarlet Traces

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

War of the Worlds The Resurrection

Ulla

By Daniel Schwabauer

(Excerpt)

The world we now occupy is red, fourth from its sun, and extreme in its temperature. The atmosphere is lethal. Without our shelters we would die. But we will not be here long. Already the attack-cylinders, loaded with machinery and the weapons of destruction, stand ready in the firing tubes. Soon I shall be sending you thoughts from the third planet.

I have loved you.

About the Author

Daniel Schwabauer

Daniel Schwabauer

Daniel Schwabauer is an award-winning author and teacher. He is the creator of The One Year Adventure NovelCover StoryAmazing True Life Stories and The Legends of Tira-Nor.

His professional work includes stage plays, radio scripts, short stories, newspaper columns, comic books and scripting for the PBS animated series Auto-B-Good. His young adult novels, Runt the Brave and Runt the Hunted, have received numerous awards, including the 2005 Ben Franklin Award and the 2008 Eric Hoffer Award. He graduated with honors from Kansas University’s Masters program in Creative Writing in 1995.

Daniel Schwabauer
About the Narrators

J.R. Blackwell

Jared Axelrod

