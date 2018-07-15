Holiday Special Submissions Call

Escape Pod is looking for a holiday-themed story to run at the end of the year. We are accepting reprints and originals for this limited submissions call, which will run from Oct 1 – Oct 15, 2018.

Stories should follow our general guidelines for subject matter and word count. They should also incorporate a holiday that typically takes place in November or December by an Earth-based Gregorian calendar.

If you have a story in our general submissions that you would like considered for the special call, let us know by email to Otherwise, please use the Submittable portal below for our Holiday Special.