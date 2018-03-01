Artemis Rising 4

Escape Pod is proud to present the fourth annual Artemis Rising event through the month of March, 2018! We have five original stories for you this year, all guest-edited by our Associate Editors, Laura Pearlman and S. Kay Nash.

You can find the full list of all the Artemis Rising stories across all four podcasts here: http://escapeartists.net/news/artemis-rising/

Our custom artwork this year is by the talented Geneva Benton. You can buy prints of the illustrated cover or underlying fine art image directly from Geneva.