Escape Pod 608: Even the Queen

Even the Queen

By Connie Willis

The phone sang as I was looking over the defense’s motion to dismiss. “It’s the universal ring,” my law clerk Bysshe said, reaching for it. “It’s probably the defendant. They don’t let you use signatures from jail.”
“No, it’s not,” I said. “It’s my mother.”

File:Connie Willis (33003701454).jpgConnie Willis is a member of the Science Fiction Hall of Fame and a Grand Master of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America. She has received seven Nebula awards and eleven Hugo awards for her fiction; Blackout and All Clear—a novel in two parts—and Doomsday Book won both. Her other works include Passage, Lincoln’s Dreams, Bellwether, Impossible Things, Remake, Uncharted Territory, To Say Nothing of the Dog, Fire Watch, and Miracle and Other Christmas Stories. Connie Willis lives in Colorado with her family, where she deals with the delights (and the more maddening aspects) of our modern oh-so-connected world on a daily basis.

Veronica Giguere (V.) is a storyteller of the spoken and written word. An audiobook narrator and science fiction author, she is the voice, producer, and one of four coauthors of The Secret World Chronicle podcast novel series (www.secretworldchronicle.com). She narrates across genres, but her favorites are science fiction and fantasy. When she’s not behind a microphone, she’s likely clutching a cup of coffee and catching up on her pop culture addictions.

