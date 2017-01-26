EA Metacast, January 2017
A look back at 2016 and what’s in store for Escape Artists — and for you — in 2017.
Also, a full list of 2016 award-eligible 2016 Escape Pod first publications follows, along with links to episodes, for those who couldn’t make it through the marathon audio version:
- “Brain Worms and White Whales” by Jen Finelli
- “In Their Image” by Abra Staffin-Wiebe
- “Singing to the Stars” by Alanna McFall
- “MySpace: A Ghost Story” by Dominica Phetteplace
- “Bioluminescent Memory” by Victorya Chase
- “Windows” by Beth Goder
- “Among the Living” by John Markley
- “The Hunter Captain” by David John Baker
- “Divided By Zero” by Samantha Murray
- “City in the Wound” by Michael Buckley
- “Bend Back the Shadows” by Michael Reid
- “Saints, Beasts, and Zombies” by Gary Kloster
- “Bona Fide” by Ben Hallert
- “Shopping for the Perfect Battle Mount” by Laura Davy
- “Disc Stutter” by Brian Trent
- “Joolie and Irdl” by Sandy Parsons
- “Bluejay” by Edward Ashton
- “Prophet to the Dogs” by Bethany Edwards
- “The Starsmith” by Jonathan Edelstein
- “Squirrels, Foxes, and Other Fine Specimens” by Gareth D. Jones
- “As Travelers in Sky Boats” by Kristin Janz
- “The Hungers of Refugees” by Michael Glyde
- “Murder or a Duck” by Beth Goder
- “Ride the Dragon” by Bojan Ratković
- “The Battaile of the Mudde” by Anthony Tardiff
- “The Most Absurd Dance at the End of the Worlds” by Holly Heisey
- “Captain Drake Learns His Lines” by Amy Sisson and Kate Suratt
- “Monstrance of Sky” by Christopher Mark Rose