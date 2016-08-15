Artemis Rising 3
Artemis Rising returns in March 2017 across all four Escape Artists podcasts! Celebrating its third anniversary, Artemis Rising will be a month-long showcase of stories by women and nonbinary authors in speculative fiction.
Escape Pod is seeking original science fiction with a length of 2000 – 6000 words and will be open for Artemis Rising submissions during the month of September 2016. Anyone who identifies as a woman, to whatever degree they do, and non-binary authors are welcome and encouraged to submit a story.
Payment, rights, and manuscript format will be the same as specified in our general guidelines, but Artemis Rising will have a dedicated submissions portal.
As always, Escape Artists strongly encourages submissions from people of backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented or excluded from traditional science fiction, including, but not limited to, people of color, LGBTQ authors, persons with disabilities, members of religious minorities, and people from outside the United States. Our goal is to publish fiction that reflects the diversity of humankind, so we strongly encourage submissions from these or any other underrepresented groups.
The Escape Pod Artemis Rising submissions portal will open on September 1, 2016. We look forward to reading your stories!
I’m just wondering what is the purpose of this…
Are you saying that there is inequality of women getting stories paid for by podcasts etc and you are rectifying that.
Well that should lead to the next question since you are throwing it against the wall. Are you one of those ones that promote inequality and this is your way of feeling guilt and giving back. I kind doubt this scenario so therefore I have to think that you yourselves feel you are not sexist and therefore need no one to judge you as you are for feminists as is Right and Proper(as they say)
[ MESSAGE TRUNCATED FOR REASONS MENTIONED IN THE RESPONSE ]
django68, I’ve shortened your comment because it’s an issue we’ve discussed in the past both here and in our forums. You are welcome to continue the discussion there, but any further comments to the same point made here by you or anybody else will be removed.
We are aware of your position, but we neither share it nor consider it worthy of further consideration. The fact that you commented is its own proof that Artemis Rising and similar celebrations/recognitions/awards of underrepresented groups are needed
I think you’ll agree it’s funny, though: we used to do a month long celebration of Hugo Award nominees, and not once did people complain about how it was just something we did to be politically correct or complain that it was unfair to authors not nominated.