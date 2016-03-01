Full List of Artemis Rising 2 Episodes

Would you like to be able to access all of the Artemis Rising 2 episodes in one place? Of course you would! Well this is it. We’ll add them as they are released from now until the deal is done, and then you’ll know where to return to find them all when you want to share them with friends.

Podcastle

The Color of Regret

by Carrie Patel | read by Setsu Uzume | Hosted by Khaalidah Muhammad-Ali

Release date: 1 February 2016

Web page:

http://podcastle.org/2016/02/01/podcastle-401-artemis-rising-the-color-of-regret/

Download Link:

http://media.rawvoice.com/podcastle/media.libsyn.com/media/podcastle/PC401_TheColorOfRegret.mp3

Opals and Clay

by Nino Cipri | read by The Word Whore | Hosted by Aliette de Bodard

Release date: 8 February 2016

Web page:

http://podcastle.org/2016/02/08/podcastle-402-artemis-rising-opals-and-clay/

Download Link:

http://hwcdn.libsyn.com/p/6/9/4/694a9bec7d9c87a8/PC402_OpalsAndClay.mp3?c_id=10828005

Send in the Ninjas

by Michelle Ann King | read by Christiana Ellis | hosted by Christie Yant

Release date: 16 February 2016

Web page:

http://podcastle.org/2016/02/16/podcastle-403-artemis-rising-send-in-the-ninjas/

Download Link:

http://media.rawvoice.com/podcastle/media.libsyn.com/media/podcastle/PC403_Ninjas.mp3

Territory

by Julie Steinbacher | read by Maura McHugh and Kim Rogers | hosted by Amal El-Mohtar

Release date: 22 February 2016

Web page:

http://podcastle.org/2016/02/22/podcastle-404-artemis-rising-territory/

Download Link:

http://media.rawvoice.com/podcastle/media.libsyn.com/media/podcastle/PC404_Territory.mp3

Beat Softly, My Wings Of Steel

by Beth Cato | read by Elizabeth Green | hosted by M.K. Hobson

Release date: 29 February 2016

Web page:

http://podcastle.org/2016/02/29/podcastle-405-artemis-rising-beat-softly-my-wings-of-steel/

Download Link:

http://media.rawvoice.com/podcastle/media.libsyn.com/media/podcastle/PC405_BeatSoftly.mp3

Escape Pod

In Their Image

by Abra Staffin-Wiebe | narrated by Diane Severson | with guest host Mur Lafferty

Release date: 4 February 2016

Web page:

http://escapepod.org/2016/02/04/ep519-in-their-image/

Download Link:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP519_InTheirImage.mp3

Singing to the Stars

by Alanna McFall | narrated by Amanda Fitzwater | with guest host Amy Sturgis

Release date: 12 February 2016

Web page:

http://escapepod.org/2016/02/12/ep520-artemis-rising-singing-to-the-stars/

Download Link:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP520_ArtemisRising-SingingtotheStars.mp3

Myspace: A Ghost Story

by Dominica Phetteplace | narrated by Khaalidah Muhammad-Ali | with guest host Angela Lee

Release date: 19 February 2016

Web page:

http://escapepod.org/2016/02/19/ep521-myspace-a-ghost-story/

Download Link:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP521_Myspace_AGhostStory.mp3

Bioluminescent Memory

by Victorya Chase | narrated by Serah Eley | with guest host Charity Helton

Release date: 26 February 2016

Web page:

http://escapepod.org/2016/02/22/ep522-bioluminescent-memory/

Download Link:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP522_BioluminescentMemory.mp3

Windows

by Beth Goder | narrated by Andrea Richardson | with guest host Kate Baker

Release date: 29 February 2016

Web page:

http://escapepod.org/2016/02/29/ep523-windows/

Download Link:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP523_Windows.mp3

Pseudopod

Black Hearts

by Shannon Peavey | narrated by Tina Connolly | with guest host Wendy N. Wagner

Release date: 5 February 2016

Web page:

http://pseudopod.org/2016/02/05/pseudopod-476-artemis-rising-black-hearts/

Download Link:

http://hwcdn.libsyn.com/p/a/c/d/acdadebd0a6b2ffc/Pseudo476_BlackHearts.mp3?c_id=10833889

Bug House

by Lisa Tuttle | narrated by Heather Welliver | with guest hosts Andrea Subissati and Alexandra West

Release date: 12 February 2016

Web page:

http://pseudopod.org/2016/02/12/pseudopod-477-artemis-rising-bug-house/

Download Link:

http://media.libsyn.com/media/pseudopod/Pseudo477__BugHouse.mp3

Jay’s Place

by E. Lee McVicar | narrated by Joe Scalora | with guest host Julie Hoverson

Release date: 19 February 2016

Web page:

http://pseudopod.org/2016/02/19/pseudopod-478-artemis-rising-jays-place/

Download Link:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/pseudopod/Pseudo478_JaysPlace.mp3

Like Dolls

by J. Lily Corbie | narrated by Kim Lakin-Smith | with guest host Marguerite Kenner

Release date: 26 February 2016

Web page:

http://pseudopod.org/2016/02/26/pseudopod-479-artemis-rising-like-dolls/

Download Link:

http://traffic.libsyn.com/pseudopod/Pseudo479_LikeDolls.mp3