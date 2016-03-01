Full List of Artemis Rising 2 Episodes
Would you like to be able to access all of the Artemis Rising 2 episodes in one place? Of course you would! Well this is it. We’ll add them as they are released from now until the deal is done, and then you’ll know where to return to find them all when you want to share them with friends.
Podcastle
The Color of Regret
by Carrie Patel | read by Setsu Uzume | Hosted by Khaalidah Muhammad-Ali
Release date: 1 February 2016
Web page:
http://podcastle.org/2016/02/01/podcastle-401-artemis-rising-the-color-of-regret/
Download Link:
http://media.rawvoice.com/podcastle/media.libsyn.com/media/podcastle/PC401_TheColorOfRegret.mp3
Opals and Clay
by Nino Cipri | read by The Word Whore | Hosted by Aliette de Bodard
Release date: 8 February 2016
Web page:
http://podcastle.org/2016/02/08/podcastle-402-artemis-rising-opals-and-clay/
Download Link:
http://hwcdn.libsyn.com/p/6/9/4/694a9bec7d9c87a8/PC402_OpalsAndClay.mp3?c_id=10828005
Send in the Ninjas
by Michelle Ann King | read by Christiana Ellis | hosted by Christie Yant
Release date: 16 February 2016
Web page:
http://podcastle.org/2016/02/16/podcastle-403-artemis-rising-send-in-the-ninjas/
Download Link:
http://media.rawvoice.com/podcastle/media.libsyn.com/media/podcastle/PC403_Ninjas.mp3
Territory
by Julie Steinbacher | read by Maura McHugh and Kim Rogers | hosted by Amal El-Mohtar
Release date: 22 February 2016
Web page:
http://podcastle.org/2016/02/22/podcastle-404-artemis-rising-territory/
Download Link:
http://media.rawvoice.com/podcastle/media.libsyn.com/media/podcastle/PC404_Territory.mp3
Beat Softly, My Wings Of Steel
by Beth Cato | read by Elizabeth Green | hosted by M.K. Hobson
Release date: 29 February 2016
Web page:
http://podcastle.org/2016/02/29/podcastle-405-artemis-rising-beat-softly-my-wings-of-steel/
Download Link:
http://media.rawvoice.com/podcastle/media.libsyn.com/media/podcastle/PC405_BeatSoftly.mp3
Escape Pod
In Their Image
by Abra Staffin-Wiebe | narrated by Diane Severson | with guest host Mur Lafferty
Release date: 4 February 2016
Web page:
http://escapepod.org/2016/02/04/ep519-in-their-image/
Download Link:
http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP519_InTheirImage.mp3
Singing to the Stars
by Alanna McFall | narrated by Amanda Fitzwater | with guest host Amy Sturgis
Release date: 12 February 2016
Web page:
http://escapepod.org/2016/02/12/ep520-artemis-rising-singing-to-the-stars/
Download Link:
http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP520_ArtemisRising-SingingtotheStars.mp3
Myspace: A Ghost Story
by Dominica Phetteplace | narrated by Khaalidah Muhammad-Ali | with guest host Angela Lee
Release date: 19 February 2016
Web page:
http://escapepod.org/2016/02/19/ep521-myspace-a-ghost-story/
Download Link:
http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP521_Myspace_AGhostStory.mp3
Bioluminescent Memory
by Victorya Chase | narrated by Serah Eley | with guest host Charity Helton
Release date: 26 February 2016
Web page:
http://escapepod.org/2016/02/22/ep522-bioluminescent-memory/
Download Link:
http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP522_BioluminescentMemory.mp3
Windows
by Beth Goder | narrated by Andrea Richardson | with guest host Kate Baker
Release date: 29 February 2016
Web page:
http://escapepod.org/2016/02/29/ep523-windows/
Download Link:
http://traffic.libsyn.com/escapepod/EP523_Windows.mp3
Pseudopod
Black Hearts
by Shannon Peavey | narrated by Tina Connolly | with guest host Wendy N. Wagner
Release date: 5 February 2016
Web page:
http://pseudopod.org/2016/02/05/pseudopod-476-artemis-rising-black-hearts/
Download Link:
http://hwcdn.libsyn.com/p/a/c/d/acdadebd0a6b2ffc/Pseudo476_BlackHearts.mp3?c_id=10833889
Bug House
by Lisa Tuttle | narrated by Heather Welliver | with guest hosts Andrea Subissati and Alexandra West
Release date: 12 February 2016
Web page:
http://pseudopod.org/2016/02/12/pseudopod-477-artemis-rising-bug-house/
Download Link:
http://media.libsyn.com/media/pseudopod/Pseudo477__BugHouse.mp3
Jay’s Place
by E. Lee McVicar | narrated by Joe Scalora | with guest host Julie Hoverson
Release date: 19 February 2016
Web page:
http://pseudopod.org/2016/02/19/pseudopod-478-artemis-rising-jays-place/
Download Link:
http://traffic.libsyn.com/pseudopod/Pseudo478_JaysPlace.mp3
Like Dolls
by J. Lily Corbie | narrated by Kim Lakin-Smith | with guest host Marguerite Kenner
Release date: 26 February 2016
Web page:
http://pseudopod.org/2016/02/26/pseudopod-479-artemis-rising-like-dolls/
Download Link:
http://traffic.libsyn.com/pseudopod/Pseudo479_LikeDolls.mp3