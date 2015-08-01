»

Call for Submissions: Artemis Rising II

Filed in Uncategorized on August 1, 2015 with 14 comments

In 2016, Escape Artists will again celebrate ARTEMIS RISING, a special month-long event across all three Escape Artists podcasts featuring stories by some of the best female and non-binary authors in genre fiction. Escape Pod will fill the entire month with female-authored science fiction. Payment will be $.06 per word for original fiction, and $100 for reprints. Original fiction is preferred.

During the month of September 2015, Escape Pod will be looking for submissions as part of this celebration.

Who Can Submit

Anyone who identifies as a woman, to whatever degree that they do. Non-binary authors are also welcome and encouraged to submit stories.

As always, we strongly encourage submissions from people of backgrounds that have been historically under-represented or excluded from traditional science fiction, including, but not limited to, people of color, LGBTQ authors, persons with disabilities, members of religious minorities, and people from outside the United States. Our goal is to publish fiction that reflects the diversity of the human race, so we strongly encourage submissions from these or any other under-represented groups.

What to Submit

Send in your best sci-fi between 2,000 – 6,000 words.

You can send Escape Pod one submission for ARTEMIS RISING. If we have another story under consideration already in the general submissions queue, we’d be happy to consider an additional story for ARTEMIS RISING. One submission per portal for a total of two under consideration.

We will accept simultaneous submissions, with one exception: while you’re welcome to submit to all three ARTEMIS RISING calls (Pseudopod for horror and PodCastle for fantasy), please don’t send the same story to more than one ARTEMIS RISING call at a time. Wait until you receive an answer, and then feel free to submit it to another Escape Artists call, if appropriate.

How to Submit

Start writing now, and keep an eye out for a special ARTEMIS RISING Submittable portal. Submissions will be open for the month of September 2015.

Thanks, and we look forward to reading your stories!

Comments (14)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Sam says:
    August 11, 2015 at 6:54 pm

    So will you be accepting submissions from black men in February or not ?

    If not, just admit it. This is the interwebs; you’re allowed to be as bigoted as you like about sex, race or anything else.

    • Mat says:
      August 14, 2015 at 10:25 am

      Sam, 2015/08/11 at 6:54 pm: So will you be accepting submissions from black men in February or not ?

      As long as we are accepting submissions in February (sometimes we take some time off to catch up), we will be accepting submissions from black men. We have never screened submissions based on gender or race and I can’t imagine any reason to start now.

      If you meant for February, then no. February has been set aside to feature female and non-binary sci-fi authors.

      Sam, 2015/08/11 at 6:54 pm: If not, just admit it. This is the interwebs; you’re allowed to be as bigoted as you like about sex, race or anything else.

      I admit it, for one month, we are discriminating in favor of non-males. I’m sorry you only have 11 other months where your story may be featured, but that’s what it’s like dealing with bigots like us.

      • Dave says:
        August 15, 2015 at 11:22 pm

        Nicely put, sir.

        • Sam says:
          August 21, 2015 at 8:25 pm

          To be fair, it is refreshing to see a bigot at least being honest about his prejudices.

          I’m still not sure that randomly discriminating against half the population is a sensible editorial policy, but then what bigot is reasonable?

      • Sam says:
        August 21, 2015 at 8:13 pm

        “We have never screened submissions based on gender or race”

        “for one month, we are discriminating in favor of non-males.”

        Genius.

  2. Robin says:
    August 13, 2015 at 12:46 pm

    I’m guessing the “female” bit is left over from before you added “non-binary”, but there’s def a conflict as it’s written rn.

    • Mat says:
      August 14, 2015 at 10:32 am

      Please clarify, I’m not sure what you mean. “Female” is half of the male-female gender binary. “Non-binary” are those outside the male-female classification. Those Venn diagram circles do not overlap, so I don’t see the conflict. Please let me know what we confused, so we can get it fixed ASAP!

      • Dave says:
        August 15, 2015 at 11:22 pm

        I think Robin may be referring to this passage?

        “by some of the best female and non-binary authors in genre fiction. Escape Pod will fill the entire month with female-authored science fiction.”

      • Robin says:
        August 28, 2015 at 3:14 pm

        “Escape Pod will fill the entire month with female-authored science fiction.”

        should read “female and nonbinary”, yea?

  3. Kevin says:
    August 22, 2015 at 11:53 am

    It’s been awhile since a new episode has been posted. Everything okay in Escape Pod world?

    • Mat says:
      August 25, 2015 at 7:59 am

      Yes. There is a lot going on right now with cons, Mothership, the mysterious episode 500, and maybe a summer vacation or two. We’re balancing the best we can at the moment, and a new EP is next on the list. Look for it in the next day or two.