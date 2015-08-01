Call for Submissions: Artemis Rising II
In 2016, Escape Artists will again celebrate ARTEMIS RISING, a special month-long event across all three Escape Artists podcasts featuring stories by some of the best female and non-binary authors in genre fiction. Escape Pod will fill the entire month with female-authored science fiction. Payment will be $.06 per word for original fiction, and $100 for reprints. Original fiction is preferred.
During the month of September 2015, Escape Pod will be looking for submissions as part of this celebration.
Who Can Submit
Anyone who identifies as a woman, to whatever degree that they do. Non-binary authors are also welcome and encouraged to submit stories.
As always, we strongly encourage submissions from people of backgrounds that have been historically under-represented or excluded from traditional science fiction, including, but not limited to, people of color, LGBTQ authors, persons with disabilities, members of religious minorities, and people from outside the United States. Our goal is to publish fiction that reflects the diversity of the human race, so we strongly encourage submissions from these or any other under-represented groups.
What to Submit
Send in your best sci-fi between 2,000 – 6,000 words.
You can send Escape Pod one submission for ARTEMIS RISING. If we have another story under consideration already in the general submissions queue, we’d be happy to consider an additional story for ARTEMIS RISING. One submission per portal for a total of two under consideration.
We will accept simultaneous submissions, with one exception: while you’re welcome to submit to all three ARTEMIS RISING calls (Pseudopod for horror and PodCastle for fantasy), please don’t send the same story to more than one ARTEMIS RISING call at a time. Wait until you receive an answer, and then feel free to submit it to another Escape Artists call, if appropriate.
How to Submit
Start writing now, and keep an eye out for a special ARTEMIS RISING Submittable portal. Submissions will be open for the month of September 2015.
I’m guessing the “female” bit is left over from before you added “non-binary”, but there’s def a conflict as it’s written rn.
Please clarify, I’m not sure what you mean. “Female” is half of the male-female gender binary. “Non-binary” are those outside the male-female classification. Those Venn diagram circles do not overlap, so I don’t see the conflict. Please let me know what we confused, so we can get it fixed ASAP!
I think Robin may be referring to this passage?
“by some of the best female and non-binary authors in genre fiction. Escape Pod will fill the entire month with female-authored science fiction.”
“Escape Pod will fill the entire month with female-authored science fiction.”
should read “female and nonbinary”, yea?
It’s been awhile since a new episode has been posted. Everything okay in Escape Pod world?
Yes. There is a lot going on right now with cons, Mothership, the mysterious episode 500, and maybe a summer vacation or two. We’re balancing the best we can at the moment, and a new EP is next on the list. Look for it in the next day or two.
Ok, great! I’m excited!
Mysterious Episode 500, eh?
